Five-star show for Eagles

April 21 2024

Crystal Palace secured a fine 5-2 victory over West Ham United at Selhurst Park.

Palace were in control of the game throughout and could have scored even more against their London rivals.

Michael Olise got the scoring underway in the seventh minute when he nodded in Joachim Andersen's cross into the box.

Eberechi Eze then scored a superb bicycle kick on the rebound after Lukasz Fabianski blocked Jean-Philippe Mateta's shot with his foot.

In the 20th minute, Emerson Palmieri put the ball into his own net under pressure from Daniel Munoz as the Eagles got a third.

They notched a fourth goal just past the half-hour mark when Olise set up Mateta to sidefoot beyond Fabianski.

Michail Antonio pulled a goal back for the Hammers five minutes before the half-time interval.

Mateta scored again for his ninth league goal of the season in the 64th minute.

In the 89th minute, West Ham made the scoreline a bit more respectable when Tyrick Mitchell's pass back to Dean Henderson was scuffed by the keeper and the ball went into his own net.

Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Clyne, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Hughes (Riedewald 81), Wharton (Ahamada 61), Eze (Schlupp 81), Olise (Ayew 68), Mateta (Edouard, 68).

Not used: Matthews, Ward, Tomkins, Holding.

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna (Cresswell 45), Emerson, Soucek (Johnson 45), Álvarez (Phillips 75), Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus (Cornet 85), Antonio (Ings 75)

Not used: Areola, Casey, Orford, Mubama.