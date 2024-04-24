Palace secure survival after Toon win

April 24 2024

Crystal Palace guaranteed Premier League safety with a 2-0 win at home to Newcastle United.

The Eagles have moved up to 39 points in the league after claiming their third successive victory.

Jean-Philippe Mateta slotted home the first goal on 55 minutes after an exchange of passes with Jordan Ayew.

Newcastle felt they were denied a penalty after Sean Longstaff tumbled with Will Hughes in the box nothing was given after a VAR check.

Two minutes from time, Mateta made the points safe after putting away Hughes' cut-back for his 11th league goal of the season.

The in-form French striker has now scored seven goals in as many games as Palace look to finish the season strongly.

Palace: Henderson, Munoz (Ward 90), Clyne, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton (Riedewald 82), Eze (Schlupp 82), Ayew (Olise 73), Mateta.

Not used: Matthews, Tomkins, Ozoh, Ahamada, Edouard.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Murphy (Hall 65), Krath, Schar, Burn, Longstaff (White 90), Guimaraes, Anderson, Gordon, Isak, Barnes (Wilson 65).

Not used: Karius, Dummet, Ritchie, Livramento, Murphy, Parkinson.