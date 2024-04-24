Palace secure survival after Toon win

April 24 2024
Crystal Palace guaranteed Premier League safety with a 2-0 win at home to Newcastle United.
The Eagles have moved up to 39 points in the league after claiming their third successive victory.
Jean-Philippe Mateta slotted home the first goal on 55 minutes after an exchange of passes with Jordan Ayew.
Newcastle felt they were denied a penalty after Sean Longstaff tumbled with Will Hughes in the box nothing was given after a VAR check.
Two minutes from time, Mateta made the points safe after putting away Hughes' cut-back for his 11th league goal of the season.
The in-form French striker has now scored seven goals in as many games as Palace look to finish the season strongly.
Palace: Henderson, Munoz (Ward 90), Clyne, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton (Riedewald 82), Eze (Schlupp 82), Ayew (Olise 73), Mateta.
Not used: Matthews, Tomkins, Ozoh, Ahamada, Edouard.
Newcastle: Dubravka, Murphy (Hall 65), Krath, Schar, Burn, Longstaff (White 90), Guimaraes, Anderson, Gordon, Isak, Barnes (Wilson 65).
Not used: Karius, Dummet, Ritchie, Livramento, Murphy, Parkinson.
Team and manager next season
at 6.15pm by slubglurge
Freedman
at 6.13pm by silvertop
Freedman
at 5.26pm by est1905
Squad value
at 5.26pm by Eaglecoops
Freedman
at 5.21pm by pssguy
Freedman
at 5.07pm by est1905
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2023 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.