Palace snatch late leveller

April 27 2024

Crystal Palace and Fulham shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.

The result keeps Palace's unbeaten run going, following three successive wins, and they move on to the 40-point mark.

The South Londoners dominated the opening period but wasted a number of opportunities.

Fulham went ahead against the run of play seven minutes after the break through Rodrigo Muniz's powerful header from Timothy Castagne's cross.

The Eagles secured a deserved equaliser with just three minutes left on the clock with a stunner from substitute Jeffrey Schlupp.

Adam Wharton fed the midfielder and he let fly with a brilliant 25-yard effort that rocketed into the back of the net.

Palace: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell (Ahamada 86), Olise, Mateta (Edouard 69), Ayew (Schlupp 76).

Not used: Matthews, Ward, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh, Rak-Sakyi.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Bassey, Diop, Robinson, Reed (Cairney 85), Palhinha (Lukic 68), Iwobi De Cordova-Reid (Willian 68), Pereira (Wilson 85), Muniz (Broja 85).

Not used: Rodak, Ream, Tete, Adama.