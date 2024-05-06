Palace complete double over United

May 6 2024
Crystal Palace thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Selhurst Park.
The Eagles secured a league double over United for the first time with this fantastic victory.
Michael Olise put Palace ahead after 13 minutes with a 20-yard run that resulted in a decisive bottom-corner finish.
Five minutes before the break, Jean-Philippe Mateta scored his sixth successive goal at Selhurst Park with a rocket left-foot shot.
Tyrick Mitchell slotted home from close range from a cross by Adam Wharton in the 58th minute.
In the 66th minute, Olise pounced on a Casemiro error to get his second goal and Palace's fourth with a drive beyond Andre Onana.
Substitute Odsonne Edouard almsot added another goal but his injury-time strike smacked against the post.
Palace: Henderson, Clyne (Guehi 78), Andersen, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes (Riedewald 67), Mitchell, Olise (Schlupp 85), Eze (Ayew 85), Mateta (Edouard 67).
Not used: Matthews, Ward, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi.
Man United: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Evans, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Mount (Diallo 80), Antony (Amrabat, 60), Hojlund (Wheatley 80), Garnacho.
Not used: Bayindir, Heaton, Collyer, Amass, Ogunneye, Jackson.
