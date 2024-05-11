Palace show bite in Wolves victory

May 11 2024

Crystal Palace triumphed 3-1 away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Oliver Glasner's charges maintain their superb form and have now won five out of their last six matches.

Michael Olise got the first goal of the day in the 26th minute with a fine curling shot from the edge of the area.

Two minutes later, in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta nabbed his 13th league goal of the season after Nathaniel Clynes effort came off the post.

Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha replied for the home side in the 66th minute.

But Eberechi Eze restored Palace's two-goal cushion on 73 minutes when he rounded Dan Bentley to score.

The result means the Eagles climb above Wolves and into 12th place in the Premier League.

Palace finished with 10 men for the final stages after substitute Naouirou Ahamada was shown a second yellow card in the 85th minute.

Wolves: Bentley, Semedo, Kilman, Toti (Gonzalez 90), Doherty (Doyle 79), Gomes, Lemina, Traore (Bellegarde 45), Ait-Nouri (Sarabia 61), Hee-Chan, Cunha.

Not used: King, H Bueno, S. Bueno, Chirewa, Fraser.

Palace: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes (Ahamada 15), Mitchell (Guehi 69), Olise (Schlupp 88), Eze (Ward 88), Mateta (Edouard 69).

Not used: Matthews, Ozoh, Ayew, Rak-Sakyi.