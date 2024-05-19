You are here: Home > News > Eagles give Villa a tonking
May 19 2024

Palace 5-0 Villa

Crystal Palace ended the season on a high with a 5-0 thrashing of Aston Villa.

Oliver Glasner's side finished the Premier League campaign equalling their best-ever placing of 10th.

The Eagles, who won six out of their final seven outings, made light work of Villa who had already qualified for the Champions League.

In-form Jean-Philippe Mateta swept Michael Olises pass beyond Villa keeper Robin Olsen for the first goal after nine minutes.

Six minutes before the break, the in-form forward put away a low Daniel Munoz centre for number two.

Eberechi Eze got in on the act with a rasping strike from the edge of the box in the 54th minute.

Frenchman Mateta completed his hat-trick in the 63rd minute from Eze's assist to make it 4-0 to the Londoners.

Mateta had an effort ruled out for offside, but fed Eze for his second and Palace's fifth goal in the 69th minute to wrap up an excellent victory.

Palace: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen (Tomkins 88), Guehi (Lerma 76), Richards, Munoz, Mitchell, Wharton (Riedewald 88), Olise, Eze (Ayew 88), Mateta (Edouard 76).

Not used: Matthews, Ward, Ozoh, Schlupp.

Villa: Olsen, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Digne, Chambers (Iroegbunam 68), Douglas Luiz, Dhuran, Diaby, McGinn, Watkins (Kellyman 68).

Not used: Gauci, Pau, Kesler-Hayden, Emery Fernandez, Munroe, Young

