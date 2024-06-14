Palace land Morocco defender

June 14 2024
Crystal Palace have swooped for defender Chadi Riad from Barcelona.
The 20-year-old joins for a fee of £12m, plus £2m in add-ons, and he signs a five-year contract.
Riad, who is a Morocco international, spent last season on loan at fellow Spanish club Real Betis.
Riad said: "Im really happy to join Crystal Palace. I was interested in coming here because of the history of the club, and the league in which it plays.
"They have been telling me how they played this year and I think it complements perfectly the way I play."
The centre half was born in Palma, Spain, to Moroccan parents, and started his career as a youngster with RCD Mallorca.
He then joined Barcelona, where he came through their famous La Masia academy, and caught Palace's attention after a standout season on loan at Betis.
Chairman Steve Parish added: "As a full international at just 20-years-old, Chadi is an exciting young player who we are delighted to be able to welcome to the club."
