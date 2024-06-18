Palace kick off against Bees

June 18 2024

Crystal Palace will open their new Premier League campaign away at Brentford.

Palace will head across London to the G-tech Community Stadium for their first match of 2024/25 on August 18.

Oliver Glasner's side will end their season with another game on the road, at Liverpool on Sunday, May 25. The full fixture list is below, with kick-off times 3pm unless otherwise stated.

August

Sunday, 18th August: Brentford v Palace (2pm)

Saturday, 24th August: Palace v West Ham

Saturday, 31st August: Chelsea v Palace

September

Saturday, 14th September: Palace v Leicester

Saturday, 21st September: Palace v Manchester United

Saturday, 28th September: Everton v Palace

October

Saturday, 5th October: Palace v Liverpool

Saturday, 19th October: Nottingham Forest v Palace

Saturday, 26th October: Palace v Tottenham

November

Saturday, 2nd November: Wolves v Palace

Saturday, 9th November: Palace v Fulham

Saturday, 23rd November: Aston Villa v Palace

Saturday, 30th November: Palace v Newcastle

December

Tuesday, 3rd December: Ipswich v Palace (7.45)

Saturday, 7th December: Palace v Manchester City

Saturday, 14th December: Brighton v Palace

Saturday, 21st December: Palace v Arsenal

Thursday, 26th December: Bournemouth v Palace

Sunday, 29th December: Palace v Southampton

January

Saturday, 4th January: Palace v Chelsea

Tuesday, 14th January: Leicester v Palace (7.45)

Saturday, 18th January: West Ham v Palace

Saturday, 25th January: Palace v Brentford

February

Saturday, 1st February: Manchester United v Palace

Saturday, 15th February: Palace v Everton

Saturday, 22nd February: Fulham v Palace

Tuesday, 25th February: Palace v Aston Villa (8pm)

March

Saturday, 8th March: Palace v Ipswich

Saturday, 15th March: Newcastle v Palace

April

Wednesday, 2nd April: Southampton v Palace (7.45)

Saturday, 5th April: Palace v Brighton

Saturday, 12th April: Manchester City v Palace

Saturday, 19th April: Palace v Bournemouth

Saturday, 26th April: Arsenal v Palace

May

Saturday, 3rd May: Palace v Nottingham Forest

Saturday, 10th May: Tottenham v Palace

Sunday, 18th May: Palace v Wolves

Sunday, 25th May: Liverpool v Palace (4pm)