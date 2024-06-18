You are here: Home > News > Palace kick off against Bees
Palace kick off against Bees

June 18 2024

Crystal Palace will open their new Premier League campaign away at Brentford.

Palace will head across London to the G-tech Community Stadium for their first match of 2024/25 on August 18.

Oliver Glasner's side will end their season with another game on the road, at Liverpool on Sunday, May 25. The full fixture list is below, with kick-off times 3pm unless otherwise stated.

August

Sunday, 18th August: Brentford v Palace (2pm)

Saturday, 24th August: Palace v West Ham

Saturday, 31st August: Chelsea v Palace

September

Saturday, 14th September: Palace v Leicester

Saturday, 21st September: Palace v Manchester United

Saturday, 28th September: Everton v Palace

October

Saturday, 5th October: Palace v Liverpool

Saturday, 19th October: Nottingham Forest v Palace

Saturday, 26th October: Palace v Tottenham

November

Saturday, 2nd November: Wolves v Palace

Saturday, 9th November: Palace v Fulham

Saturday, 23rd November: Aston Villa v Palace

Saturday, 30th November: Palace v Newcastle

December

Tuesday, 3rd December: Ipswich v Palace (7.45)

Saturday, 7th December: Palace v Manchester City

Saturday, 14th December: Brighton v Palace

Saturday, 21st December: Palace v Arsenal

Thursday, 26th December: Bournemouth v Palace

Sunday, 29th December: Palace v Southampton

January

Saturday, 4th January: Palace v Chelsea

Tuesday, 14th January: Leicester v Palace (7.45)

Saturday, 18th January: West Ham v Palace

Saturday, 25th January: Palace v Brentford

February

Saturday, 1st February: Manchester United v Palace

Saturday, 15th February: Palace v Everton

Saturday, 22nd February: Fulham v Palace

Tuesday, 25th February: Palace v Aston Villa (8pm)

March

Saturday, 8th March: Palace v Ipswich

Saturday, 15th March: Newcastle v Palace

April

Wednesday, 2nd April: Southampton v Palace (7.45)

Saturday, 5th April: Palace v Brighton

Saturday, 12th April: Manchester City v Palace

Saturday, 19th April: Palace v Bournemouth

Saturday, 26th April: Arsenal v Palace

May

Saturday, 3rd May: Palace v Nottingham Forest

Saturday, 10th May: Tottenham v Palace

Sunday, 18th May: Palace v Wolves

Sunday, 25th May: Liverpool v Palace (4pm)

