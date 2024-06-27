June 27 2024

Its a good quiz question: which team supplied the most number of players for England for the Euro 2024 tournament? writes Peter Blake.

Most people would automatically assume that it was Manchester City, Manchester United, or Chelsea, all of whom have plenty of English players in their squads.

If youre a fan of the Eagles, then you already know the answer: Crystal Palace. That can sound surprising to outsiders, but anyone who watched Palace last season will know that those call-ups have been very much deserved. And while only one of the Palace quartet has established themselves as a starter, the others are very much ready to step in should their country need them.

Guéhi: Impressive Performances

England went into Euro 2024 as favourites to win the competition, but following a few underwhelming performances, theyve found their standing fall slightly. According to the bet365 Euro betting odds, England are now joint-second favourites to lift the trophy along with Germany and Portugal, with France as outright favourites. This is due, in large part, to the below-par displays of Englands supposed leading talents, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden, and Jude Bellingham.

One player who will very much leave the tournament with their reputation enhanced is Marc Guéhi, who has stepped up and shown that he very much belongs at this level. Indeed, his performances have been so impressive that Liverpool have reportedly shown an interest in signing the Palace defender.

Wharton: Ready To Step Up

Adam Wharton has already been on a pretty amazing ride over the past year. He began the campaign playing for Championship side Blackburn, before establishing himself as a Crystal Palace regular in the Premier League.

Getting called up to the England Euro 2024 squad could have been the icing on the cake, but theres every chance that Wharton does more than simply make up the numbers. With Englands main problem so far in the tournament being the midfielder positions, its possible that Wharton could step up and fulfil the fortitude and quality that Southgate has been looking for.

If he is, then hell be more than ready. Aside from being technically astute and possessing a good understanding of the game  vital for a midfielder  hes also shown during his short career that hes virtually devoid of nerves. With so many England players sinking into their shirts, he might just have the heart and attitude that England fans need.

Eze: Showing His Potential

Eberechi Eze isnt a player who burst onto the scene, but hes slowly but surely been getting better and better. His call-up to the national team was fully justified, and while hes only been on the pitch for around 20 minutes so far, his energetic performances could make all the difference in the knockout phase of the tournament.

For Palace fans, any breakout performances at Euro 2024 will be bittersweet. On the one hand, theyll be proud that one of their own has made a positive impact on the international stage. On the other hand, it could mean that Eze effectively puts himself in the shop window, and a bigger club comes sweeping in.

Dean Henderson: Fruitful Experience

Dean Henderson has already proven that hes one of the best  in fact, maybe the best  goalkeepers in England. If Jordan Pickford hadnt already made the England goalkeeping position his own, then Henderson would surely have been in contention to start games at Euro 2024. As it stands, its most likely that Henderson will only get an appearance if Pickford picks up an injury or a suspension.

Good For the Players, Good for Palace

The four players that Crystal Palace have provided England for Euro 2024 may not be the superstars of the squad, though Guéhi is very much putting himself in contention for being Englands best player so far. In any case, its a good experience for the players, and theyll hopefully be able to use that experience next season in Crystal Palace colours.

18+, GambleAware, Gamble Responsibly.