Eagles snatch Japan star

July 1 2024

Crystal Palace have signed Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada from Italian club Lazio.

Kamada has penned a two-year deal and joins on a free transfer, subject to international clearance, after his contract expired.

The 27-year-old will link up with Palace manager Oliver Glasner again after the pair won the Europa League at Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022.

A Japan international with 33 caps, Kamada hit 40 goals and made 33 assists in 179 appearances while at Frankfurt between 2017-23.

He said: "Im excited to be joining Crystal Palace, and to be working with Oliver  who is a coach I know well  again. I am looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League, and hopefully the club and I can achieve all of our objectives together."

Kamada started out at native clubs Sagan Tosu and J League U-22 before joining Frankfurt in 2017. He had a loan stint at Belgian team Sint-Truiden, and after leaving Germany in 2023, spent the past year in Serie A with Lazio.

He is the Eagles' second summer capture after Morocco international Chadi Riad's recent arrival.