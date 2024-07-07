Olise makes Bayern switch

July 7 2024
Crystal Palace star Michael Olise has joined Bayern Munich in a £50m transfer.
Olise has signed a five-year deal after the German club activated a clause in Olise's contract.
The 22-year-old joined Palace from Reading for £8m in July 2021 and made 90 appearances, scoring 16 goals, over three seasons.
He netted 10 times in 19 Premier League appearances last term as the Eagles ended up in 10th place in the table.
"It's a great challenge, and that's exactly what I was looking for. I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring that we win as many titles as possible with our team in the coming years," said Olise.
Olise was voted the club's 2022/23 Players Player of the Year and won its Goal of the Season award after his fantastic free-kick against Manchester United.
Palace chairman Steve Parish added: "We are hugely proud of what Michael has achieved at Crystal Palace, a club where he has developed greatly as a player.
"We respect his desire to further test himself at the highest level of world football."
