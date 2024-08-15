Morrison appeals for Guehi to stay

August 15 2024

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison has told Marc Guehi to stay at the club for at least another year.

The England international played a starring role for his country during this summer's European Championships.

Newcastle have reportedly made substantial bids for the centre half which have been rebuffed by Palace chief Steve Parish.

Morrison reckons Guehi is destined to join one of the Premier League big boys but wants him to remain at Selhurst Park for the time being.

"Listen Newcastle United are a big football club and they've got a very good manager in Eddie Howe, so it would be a good move for him personally," Morrison told Tribalfootball.com.

"But I would love for him to stay at Crystal Palace for at least another year.

"Football has changed massively these days; you don't have to play for the top teams to be an England international.

"Marc Guehi went to the Euros and was one of England's stand out players when people were questioning whether he could step into Harry Maguire's shoes.

"I think he did that and more, he was brilliant alongside John Stones."

Morrison added: "People forget he had an injury towards the back end of the season, came back in and was outstanding.

"I can only speak so highly of him, he's one of the nicest guys you'll come across and when you speak to him, he's such a humble guy.

"He just wants to keep learning, wants to improve and wants to get better as a player, so the world is his oyster.

"But please, another year at Palace then I would understand one of those top four teams coming knocking on the door.

"If Newcastle pay Palace the money they want, then there's always the chance he leaves, but I hope he stays because he's a class act."

