New message board launched!

August 16 2024

We've launched a brand new message board system which brings many new exciting features.

For those who have been with us for a while, the new message board will feel like a significant upgrade, with a sleek design, faster performance, and user-friendly features that are sure to enhance your interaction with fellow Palace fans.

Responsive Design for All Devices

One of the standout features of the new message board is its responsive design. Whether youre browsing on a desktop, tablet, or smartphone, the platform automatically adjusts to provide an optimal viewing experience. This means you can stay connected with the community no matter where you are, with a layout thats always easy to navigate and interact with.

Significant Speed Boost

Beyond the visual and functional upgrades, users will immediately notice a significant speed boost with the new message board. Pages load faster, searches return results more quickly, and overall navigation feels smoother. This enhanced performance ensures that your time spent on the forum is efficient and enjoyable, without any frustrating delays.

Advanced Posting Tools

The new message board also comes with advanced posting tools that make content creation easier and more powerful. The rich text editor allows you to format your posts just the way you want, whether youre sharing thoughts, images, or videos. With the live preview feature, you can see exactly how your content will appear before you post it, giving you confidence that your message will look perfect.

Enhanced Notifications

Staying connected with ongoing conversations is now simpler than ever, thanks to the more robust notification system. Whether someone replies to your post, mentions you, or sends a private message, youll receive real-time alerts that keep you in the loop. This system ensures you never miss an important update, helping you stay engaged with the community.

Expressive Reaction System

The new reaction system is another feature were excited about. It allows for more expressive and varied responses to posts, going beyond a simple like. This adds a layer of interaction that makes conversations more dynamic and engaging, allowing members to express themselves more fully.

Powerful Search Functionality

Weve also significantly improved the search functionality. Finding specific threads, posts, or even content from a particular member will be quick and efficient, thanks to the advanced search options. This will make it easier to dive into ongoing discussions or rediscover older conversations that are important to you.

Customizable Profiles

Finally, the customizable profiles on the new message board allow you to showcase your personality and contributions to the community. You can highlight your interests, achievements, and more, making your profile a true reflection of who you are within the community.

Accessing the new message board

The new message board is now available at https://forum.holmesdale.net so please update your bookmarks/favourites going forward.

We have transferred all existing usernames across to the new message board. Here's how to access your new account:

Existing users

Please follow these steps to gain access to your account on the new message board:

I know my existing username/email and password

Visit the Convert your account page. Enter your existing username or email address, and existing password. Hit Submit If your existing password is weak and easily guessable, the system will ask you to enter a new more secure password before continuing. Your existing/new more secure password will be transferred over to the new message board.

I cant remember my password

Visit the new Lost password page and follow the instructions to reset your password.

I cant remember my username or email address or I cannot access my old email account

Please contact webmaster@holmesdale.net.

New users

Please visit our new registration page.