Clyne aims for improvement

August 15 2024

Crystal Palace defender Nathanial Clyne has set his sights on improvement for the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Clyne played an important role in Palaces impressive finish last season, where the team remained unbeaten for seven games.

Clyne is determined to continue to build on that momentum. Last season secured Palace a 10th place in the Premier League (placing this high the last time in the 2014/15 season), mainly because of their solid defence tactics.

The team was able to score a total of 21 goals against other top teams like Liverpool, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Manchester United. And now Clyne is expressing the importance of consistency as he plans on pushing the team higher up the table, saying: Our goal is to just keep improving on it. We had a great end to last season. Hopefully, we can carry on from that.

The possibilities are looking great as Palace remain unbeaten during the pre-season, and Clyne is positive that this winning streak will continue. Im definitely looking forward to the new season, he said.

The 33-year-old was a dependable presence a new position for him was being part of a back three. His versatility and ability to adapt to different defensive roles have been an asset for Palace. And with the new Premier League season around the corner, Clyne is more driven than ever.

The team recently had a tour to America where they met with fans and played some high-profile games against West Ham in Florida and the Wolves in Maryland. This allowed the team to practice their strategies, which will serve them well when their Premier League kicks off on August 18. The objective of the team is clear: continue improving in all aspects of play, from scoring more goals to tightening up defence.

Clyne highlighted the significance of team unity in upcoming games: Our main objective is to press high up the pitch with intensity. Whether its the strikers, the midfielders, the defenders, were all pressing.

This has been clear in the pre-season games, and there is hope it will continue into the upcoming season. This strategy which includes all the players across the field is designed to disrupt opponents and create more scoring opportunities. Clyne believes that with this high press Palace can bring some pleasant surprises to its fans.

As for Clyne, he remains optimistic and focused on the new season. His experience, combined with the teams ambition, could just be the driving force behind another successful season for the Eagles.