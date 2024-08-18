You are here: Home > News > Losing start for Glasner's Eagles
Brentford 2-1 Palace

Crystal Palace opened the new Premier League season with a 2-1 loss at Brentford.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Oliver Glasner's men who could count themselves unlucky not to have got something more from the game.

They had a strike controversially ruled out midway through the first half after Eberechi Eze found the net from a brilliant quickly-taken free-kick.

Referee Sam Barrott blew his whistle for a foul by Will Hughes as the kick was struck  even though he did not interfere with play  meaning it could not stand when the ball went into the goal. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was unable to overrule the on-field decision.

Bryan Mbeumo then notched Brentford's opener in the 29th minute when he evaded Marc Guehi and curled home with his left foot.

Palace got a deserved leveller in the 56th minute after Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock toed Daniel Munoz's header past his own keeper.

The away side got the ball in the Brentford net again but second half substitute Odsonne Edouard was narrowly offside from his low finish.

And Brentford converted a 78th-minute winner through Yoane Wissa who scored from close range after Dean Henderson parried from Nathan Collins.

Brentford: Flekken Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer, Norgaard, Janelt (Damsgaard 73), Jensen (Carvalho 85), Mbuemo (Mee 90), Wissa (Onyeka, 85), Schade (Lewis-Potter 73).

Not used: Valdimarsson, Yarmolyuk, Peart-Harris, Trevitt.

Palace: Henderson, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Richards (Sarr, 84), Muñoz, Hughes (Doucoure 84), Wharton (Lerma 74), Kamada (Ayew, 70), Eze, Mateta (Edouard 46).

Not used: Johnstone, Clyne, Riad, Schlupp.

