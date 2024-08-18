Losing start for Glasner's Eagles

August 18 2024
Crystal Palace opened the new Premier League season with a 2-1 loss at Brentford.
It was a frustrating afternoon for Oliver Glasner's men who could count themselves unlucky not to have got something more from the game.
They had a strike controversially ruled out midway through the first half after Eberechi Eze found the net from a brilliant quickly-taken free-kick.
Referee Sam Barrott blew his whistle for a foul by Will Hughes as the kick was struck even though he did not interfere with play meaning it could not stand when the ball went into the goal. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was unable to overrule the on-field decision.
Bryan Mbeumo then notched Brentford's opener in the 29th minute when he evaded Marc Guehi and curled home with his left foot.
Palace got a deserved leveller in the 56th minute after Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock toed Daniel Munoz's header past his own keeper.
The away side got the ball in the Brentford net again but second half substitute Odsonne Edouard was narrowly offside from his low finish.
And Brentford converted a 78th-minute winner through Yoane Wissa who scored from close range after Dean Henderson parried from Nathan Collins.
Brentford: Flekken Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer, Norgaard, Janelt (Damsgaard 73), Jensen (Carvalho 85), Mbuemo (Mee 90), Wissa (Onyeka, 85), Schade (Lewis-Potter 73).
Not used: Valdimarsson, Yarmolyuk, Peart-Harris, Trevitt.
Palace: Henderson, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Richards (Sarr, 84), Muñoz, Hughes (Doucoure 84), Wharton (Lerma 74), Kamada (Ayew, 70), Eze, Mateta (Edouard 46).
Not used: Johnstone, Clyne, Riad, Schlupp.
Word Game: Palace players
at 3.28am by Rogers the legend
Marc Guehi
at 1.00am by madpalacefan
Ayew set to leave
at 11.12pm by Houston Eagle
Joachim Andersen sale agreed?
at 10.21pm by Pete53
Hopes fading or Masterplan?
at 9.36pm by Aray
Press conference today?
at 5.11pm by Pierre
Team for The Spammers?
at 4.54pm by PatrickA
Textor buying Everton? / Bids to buy Palace outright
at 1.53pm by mileend
Offside & VAR
at 8.23am by Teddy Eagle
JPM
at 10.28pm by doombear
Registration is now on our new message board
To login with your existing username you will need to convert your account over to the new message board.
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2024 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.