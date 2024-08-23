Andersen makes Fulham switch

August 23 2024

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has signed for Premier League rivals Fulham.

The Denmark international makes a return to Craven Cottage for a fee reported to be around £30m.

Andersen played for Fulham on loan in the 2020/21 season and has inked a five-year contract.

He joined Palace for a reported £15m from Lyon in the summer of 2021 and established himself as an integral part of the side, making 112 appearances.

The 28-year-old shared the recent Players' Player of the Year award with Jean-Philippe Mateta and played every minute of Denmark's Euro 2024 campaign.

Andersen spoke of his departure on his Instagram page: "When I first came to Crystal Palace, it was with humility and respect for the history of the club and the fantastic fans. After three years at Selhurst Park I can honestly say that my respect and humility has only grown. Ive had a fantastic time at the club and enjoyed every bit of it.

"Now its time for a new chapter. I will miss everyone within the club and the amazing fans!

"The next time we meet, it will therefore be as competitors. But still with my greatest respect. Thanks for everything. Thank you to the fans, players, coaches and managers at Crystal Palace. I wish everyone the best."