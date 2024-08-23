Ayew snapped up by the Foxes

August 23 2024
Jordan Ayew has departed Crystal Palace after six years at the club, signing for newly promoted Leicester City.
The Ghanian, 32, has signed a two year deal with the Midlands club, and leaves Palace after playing 211 times and scoring 23 goals.
Ayew's time with the Eagles, which began in the summer of 2018, marked a period of consistent contributions and resilience.
Initially joining on a season-long loan from Swansea City, Ayew quickly endeared himself to the Palace faithful with his work rate, versatility, and knack for scoring crucial goals.
His loan spell was solid enough for Palace to make the move permanent in the summer of 2019.
Over the years, Ayew became a regular fixture in the starting lineup, known for his ability to play across the front line and his tireless energy both in attack and defense.
During his time at the club, Ayew scored several important goals, including a memorable solo effort against West Ham in October 2019, which won the Premier League Goal of the Month award.
His best season came in 2019-2020, where he finished as Palaces top scorer with nine league goals, playing a key role in keeping the team clear of relegation worries.
Despite not being a prolific scorer in subsequent seasons, Ayews work ethic and commitment to the team's cause made him a valued player under multiple managers.
His departure marks the end of an era for Palace, as they say goodbye to a player who was dependable and gave his all every time he stepped onto the pitch.
Reminds me of Jordan Ayew 🥹#CPFC pic.twitter.com/3pgWpNxupt— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 23, 2024
Word Game: Palace players
at 3.28am by Rogers the legend
Marc Guehi
at 1.00am by madpalacefan
Ayew set to leave
at 11.12pm by Houston Eagle
Joachim Andersen sale agreed?
at 10.21pm by Pete53
Hopes fading or Masterplan?
at 9.36pm by Aray
Press conference today?
at 5.11pm by Pierre
Team for The Spammers?
at 4.54pm by PatrickA
Textor buying Everton? / Bids to buy Palace outright
at 1.53pm by mileend
Offside & VAR
at 8.23am by Teddy Eagle
JPM
at 10.28pm by doombear
Registration is now on our new message board
To login with your existing username you will need to convert your account over to the new message board.
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2024 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.