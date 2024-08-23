Ayew snapped up by the Foxes

August 23 2024

Jordan Ayew has departed Crystal Palace after six years at the club, signing for newly promoted Leicester City.

The Ghanian, 32, has signed a two year deal with the Midlands club, and leaves Palace after playing 211 times and scoring 23 goals.

Ayew's time with the Eagles, which began in the summer of 2018, marked a period of consistent contributions and resilience.

Initially joining on a season-long loan from Swansea City, Ayew quickly endeared himself to the Palace faithful with his work rate, versatility, and knack for scoring crucial goals.

His loan spell was solid enough for Palace to make the move permanent in the summer of 2019.

Over the years, Ayew became a regular fixture in the starting lineup, known for his ability to play across the front line and his tireless energy both in attack and defense.

During his time at the club, Ayew scored several important goals, including a memorable solo effort against West Ham in October 2019, which won the Premier League Goal of the Month award.

His best season came in 2019-2020, where he finished as Palaces top scorer with nine league goals, playing a key role in keeping the team clear of relegation worries.

Despite not being a prolific scorer in subsequent seasons, Ayews work ethic and commitment to the team's cause made him a valued player under multiple managers.

His departure marks the end of an era for Palace, as they say goodbye to a player who was dependable and gave his all every time he stepped onto the pitch.