London derby blues for Eagles

August 24 2024
Crystal Palace lost their second successive game of the new season with a 2-0 defeat to West Ham.
After losing the season opener at Brentford, Oliver Glasner's team suffered another derby disappointment at Selhurst Park.
Palace missed opportunities in the first half with Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard wasteful for the hosts.
Eze was denied by the woodwork after his curler from a short corner smacked against the crossbar just before half-time.
Tomas Soucek fired West Ham in front in the 67th minute when he put away a loose ball inside the Palace box with the Hammers' first attempt on target.
Jarrod Bowen made sure of the points five minutes later from a swift counter-attack with a left-foot drive inside the near post.
Second-half Eagles substitute Ismaila Sarr also hit the bar late on, as West Ham claimed their first victory over Palace since January 2022.
Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Richards (Schlupp 82), Guehi, Riad, Mitchell, Lerma (Kamada 63), Wharton, Eze, Mateta, Edouard (Sarr 71).
Not used: Johnstone, Ward, Holding, Clyne, Doucoure, Ahamada.
West Ham: Areola, Coufal (Wan-Bissaka 63), Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson (Cresswell 89), Rodriguez, Soucek (Alvarez, 78), Paqueta, Bowen, Kudus (Todibo, 89), Antonio (Fullkrug, 63).
Not used: Fabianski, Ward-Prowse, Summerville, Ings.
Marc Guehi
at 6.11pm by NEILLO
taking it to the wire again
at 6.03pm by barrybigfingers
No corner flag kick!
at 5.55pm by BromleyMonkey
Kamada will be an asset
at 5.48pm by Dogburger
Johnstone and Ahamada want to leave
at 4.17pm by BromleyMonkey
Franca injured
at 4.02pm by CT Charlie
Prince Edouard at the Palace
at 2.56pm by PalazioVecchio
Ayew set to leave
at 12.08pm by Norbury Old Git
Norwich match thread
at 11.30am by Palacesince64
Riad injured
at 10.08am by doombear
