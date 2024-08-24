London derby blues for Eagles

August 24 2024

Crystal Palace lost their second successive game of the new season with a 2-0 defeat to West Ham.

After losing the season opener at Brentford, Oliver Glasner's team suffered another derby disappointment at Selhurst Park.

Palace missed opportunities in the first half with Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard wasteful for the hosts.

Eze was denied by the woodwork after his curler from a short corner smacked against the crossbar just before half-time.

Tomas Soucek fired West Ham in front in the 67th minute when he put away a loose ball inside the Palace box with the Hammers' first attempt on target.

Jarrod Bowen made sure of the points five minutes later from a swift counter-attack with a left-foot drive inside the near post.

Second-half Eagles substitute Ismaila Sarr also hit the bar late on, as West Ham claimed their first victory over Palace since January 2022.

Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Richards (Schlupp 82), Guehi, Riad, Mitchell, Lerma (Kamada 63), Wharton, Eze, Mateta, Edouard (Sarr 71).

Not used: Johnstone, Ward, Holding, Clyne, Doucoure, Ahamada.

West Ham: Areola, Coufal (Wan-Bissaka 63), Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson (Cresswell 89), Rodriguez, Soucek (Alvarez, 78), Paqueta, Bowen, Kudus (Todibo, 89), Antonio (Fullkrug, 63).

Not used: Fabianski, Ward-Prowse, Summerville, Ings.