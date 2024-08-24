You are here: Home > News > London derby blues for Eagles
August 28 2024 6.21pm

London derby blues for Eagles

August 24 2024

Palace 0-2 West Ham

Palace 0-2 West Ham

Crystal Palace lost their second successive game of the new season with a 2-0 defeat to West Ham.

After losing the season opener at Brentford, Oliver Glasner's team suffered another derby disappointment at Selhurst Park.

Palace missed opportunities in the first half with Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard wasteful for the hosts.

Eze was denied by the woodwork after his curler from a short corner smacked against the crossbar just before half-time.

Tomas Soucek fired West Ham in front in the 67th minute when he put away a loose ball inside the Palace box with the Hammers' first attempt on target.

Jarrod Bowen made sure of the points five minutes later from a swift counter-attack with a left-foot drive inside the near post.

Second-half Eagles substitute Ismaila Sarr also hit the bar late on, as West Ham claimed their first victory over Palace since January 2022.

Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Richards (Schlupp 82), Guehi, Riad, Mitchell, Lerma (Kamada 63), Wharton, Eze, Mateta, Edouard (Sarr 71).

Not used: Johnstone, Ward, Holding, Clyne, Doucoure, Ahamada.

West Ham: Areola, Coufal (Wan-Bissaka 63), Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson (Cresswell 89), Rodriguez, Soucek (Alvarez, 78), Paqueta, Bowen, Kudus (Todibo, 89), Antonio (Fullkrug, 63).

Not used: Fabianski, Ward-Prowse, Summerville, Ings.

Related Stories

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Marc Guehi
at 6.11pm by NEILLO

taking it to the wire again
at 6.03pm by barrybigfingers

No corner flag kick!
at 5.55pm by BromleyMonkey

Kamada will be an asset
at 5.48pm by Dogburger

Johnstone and Ahamada want to leave
at 4.17pm by BromleyMonkey

Franca injured
at 4.02pm by CT Charlie

Prince Edouard at the Palace
at 2.56pm by PalazioVecchio

Ayew set to leave
at 12.08pm by Norbury Old Git

Norwich match thread
at 11.30am by Palacesince64

Riad injured
at 10.08am by doombear

You are here: Home > News > London derby blues for Eagles