August 28 2024 6.21pm

Palace secure first win of the season

August 27 2024

Crystal Palace claimed a 4-0 Carabao Cup second round victory over Norwich City.

The Eagles got their season up and running with a confidence-boosting first win of the campaign.

Daichi Kamada bagged his maiden Palace goal after just two minutes when he latched onto Jean-Philippe Matetas feed, before before rounding goalkeeper George Long to score

Norwich almost levelled when Gabriel Forsyth hit the outside of the post and Eberechi Eze had a 'goal' ruled out.

Mateta doubled Palace's lead in the 57th minute with overhead kick from Kamadas cross.

The French striker added another with a powerful drive from Eze's assist in the 68th minute.

Six minutes from time, Eze add some gloss to the scoreline with a brilliant solo goal to make it 4-0.

Palace: Henderson, Munoz (Ward 78), Clyne, Guehi, Riad (Richards 10), Mitchell, Doucoure (Wharton 69), Hughes (Lerma 69), Eze, Mateta, Kamada (Sarr 69).

Not used: Johnstone, Schlupp, Ahamada, Edouard.

Norwich: Long, Fisher, Hanley, Cordoba, Chrisene (Doyle 58), Nunez, Gibbs, Forsyth (Schwartau 58), Forson (McLean 13), Hernández, Crnac (Sainz 83).

Not used: Mair, Stacey, Duffy, Sargent, Hills.

