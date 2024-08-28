London derby for Palace in third round

August 28 2024

Crystal Palace will play QPR away in the third round of the Carabao Cup

The match will be the 100th time that the Eagles have faced QPR in it's history. The last time the two teams faced each other was back in 2014/15 season where Palace won 3-1 at Selhurst Park.

The tie will be played either the week commencing the 16th September or 23rd September.