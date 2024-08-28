London derby for Palace in third round

August 28 2024
Crystal Palace will play QPR away in the third round of the Carabao Cup
The match will be the 100th time that the Eagles have faced QPR in it's history. The last time the two teams faced each other was back in 2014/15 season where Palace won 3-1 at Selhurst Park.
The tie will be played either the week commencing the 16th September or 23rd September.
🏆 The draw for Round Three has been made! ⤵️#EFL | #CarabaoCup— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) August 28, 2024
Why does the Chelsea match today on front page?
at 10.36am by beak
Wan-Bissaka and ex-players
at 10.32am by BromleyMonkey
Thoughts on the window
at 10.30am by NMPalace
Marc Guehi
at 10.11am by taylors lovechild
Team vs Chelsea
at 9.52am by taylors lovechild
Todays Game
at 9.16am by johnny the eagle
Adam Wharton injury fears
at 9.16am by Palace Old Geezer
Loaned-Out Players
at 8.21am by Runningman
Palace on TV tomorrow
at 7.38am by LCEagle89
Prince Edouard at the Palace
at 9.55pm by doombear
Registration is now on our new message board
To login with your existing username you will need to convert your account over to the new message board.
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2024 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.