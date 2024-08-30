Johnstone ends glove affair

August 30 2024
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has joined Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported £10million.
The 31-year-old signs a four-year contract with Wolves after being frozen out by Palace manager Oliver Glasner.
Glasner installed Dean Henderson as his first-choice keeper for the season handing him the No.1 jersey.
New day, new number, he wrote on social media, with four crying-laughing emojis and the number 32 after the squad numbers were unveiled.
Johnstone moved to Palace on a free transfer from West Bromwich Albion in the 2022 close season and made 34 appearances, keeping 11 clean sheets.
The stopper kept a shut-out in England's victory over Australia at Wembley last October.
Chairman Steve Parish told the club website: "Sam has given his all over the two years he has spent at this club, and has been a key part of our strong goalkeeping group, whilst fighting his way back into international contention as well. We would like to thank him for his service and wish him well."
