September 1 2024 10.41am

Johnstone ends glove affair

August 30 2024

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has joined Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported £10million.

The 31-year-old signs a four-year contract with Wolves after being frozen out by Palace manager Oliver Glasner.

Glasner installed Dean Henderson as his first-choice keeper for the season handing him the No.1 jersey.

New day, new number, he wrote on social media, with four crying-laughing emojis and the number 32 after the squad numbers were unveiled.

Johnstone moved to Palace on a free transfer from West Bromwich Albion in the 2022 close season and made 34 appearances, keeping 11 clean sheets.

The stopper kept a shut-out in England's victory over Australia at Wembley last October.

Chairman Steve Parish told the club website: "Sam has given his all over the two years he has spent at this club, and has been a key part of our strong goalkeeping group, whilst fighting his way back into international contention as well. We would like to thank him for his service and wish him well."

