Palace pick up French defender

August 30 2024

Crystal Palace have signed Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix for a reported £18million.

The 24-year-old replaces the departed Joachim Andersen at the back and signs a five-year contract with the Eagles.

Lacroix was in the Wolfsburg team that qualified for the Champions League under manager Oliver Glasner in 2021 and played all six Champions League group games the following season.

The French centre half, who has been capped at U20 level for his country, signed for Wolfsburg in 2020 and made 130 appearances.

Lacroix said: "Its like a dream for a young football player. Im really happy to be here and arrive at this good team.

"I watched Palaces last games and I was really happy for the coach, because Id played under him before. I think its the right moment to move to the Premier League."

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "We have watched Maxence play at the very highest level of European football and we are delighted to be able to welcome him to Selhurst Park.

"He is another young, talented player to add to the club, and I am sure he will prove himself to be a valuable asset for Oliver and the squad."