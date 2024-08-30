Eagles swoop for Arsenal striker

August 30 2024

Crystal Palace have snapped up Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah.

The 25-year-old has transferred for a reported £30million and signed a five-year contract with the Eagles.

Nketiah nabbed 38 goals in 168 Arsenal outings and claimed his first Premier League hat-trick against Sheffield United last season.

Born in Deptford, he has represented England at U21 level and won his first senior cap against Australia last October.

"It's amazing to sign for Crystal Palace  I'm excited to get going," said Nketiah. "Every time I come back to South London, it always puts a smile on my face, so it's good to be back home."

Palace chairman Steve Parish added: "It's brilliant to welcome Eddie, a senior England international, back to South London. We are delighted he has signed for Crystal Palace. I am confident that his energy, talent and hunger to succeed will endear him to his new team-mates and supporters alike."

An FA Cup winner, Nketiah moved across London to Arsenal from Chelsea's Academy when he was 14.