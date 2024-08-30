Ahamada makes loan move

August 30 2024
Crystal Palace midfielder Naouirou Ahamada has joined Stade Rennais FC on loan for the season.
The 22-year-old has struggled to cement a place in the Palace side under manager Oliver Glasner.
A move to the French Ligue 1 will give him a chance for regular first-team football over 2024/25.
Patrick Vieira signed Ahamada from Stuttgart for £10million in February 2023, and he has made 31 appearances.
Glasner said recently: Ahamada has been here now for more than two years, and he didnt have as many minutes as he needs for his age.
We spoke together, and he thinks it will be good for him to get more minutes. Its very difficult with all the competition for his position to get minutes here.
