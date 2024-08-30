Ahamada makes loan move

August 30 2024

Crystal Palace midfielder Naouirou Ahamada has joined Stade Rennais FC on loan for the season.

The 22-year-old has struggled to cement a place in the Palace side under manager Oliver Glasner.

A move to the French Ligue 1 will give him a chance for regular first-team football over 2024/25.

Patrick Vieira signed Ahamada from Stuttgart for £10million in February 2023, and he has made 31 appearances.

Glasner said recently: Ahamada has been here now for more than two years, and he didnt have as many minutes as he needs for his age.

We spoke together, and he thinks it will be good for him to get more minutes. Its very difficult with all the competition for his position to get minutes here.