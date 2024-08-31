Edouard lent to Leicester

August 31 2024
Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard has moved to Leicester City on a season-long loan deal.
The 26-year-old will join up with his old Palace teammate Jordan Ayew at the King Power Stadium.
Edouard has played 103 times for the Eagles, netting 21 goals over three seasons since he signed from Celtic.
Edouard said: "I cant wait to get started. Im really excited to be joining a team like Leicester City and to do what I can to help the team in the Premier League this season.
"Theres a fantastic squad here and Im confident that the team has what it takes to be successful. Ill be working hard to make sure I do everything I can to support my team and to show the fans what I can do on the pitch."
Palace brought in attacker Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal in a £30million deal before the transfer deadline.
