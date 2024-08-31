Turner joins Eagles on loan

August 31 2024
Crystal Palace have brought in goalkeeper Matt Turner on loan from Nottingham Forest.
Turner, 30, replaces Sam Johnstone who has joined Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The 6ft 3in Turner will challenge England international stopper Dean Henderson for a place in the side.
He told the Palace website: "I'm really excited to be here and I'm ready to get to work.
"I've heard a lot about [goalkeeping coach] Dean Kiely from Wayne Hennessey, and obviously Dean [Henderson] and Remi [Matthews] have got a lot of experience, so it'll be great to get to know them, learn how they work, support them in whatever ways I can, but also push them to be the best versions of themselves."
The USA international was signed by Forest from Arsenal for £10million in 2023 and made 17 appearances.
