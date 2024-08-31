Palace borrow Chalobah from Chelsea

August 31 2024

Crystal Palace have signed Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on loan for the season.

Chalobah, who made 17 appearances for the Blues last term under Mauricio Pochettino, will bolster Palace's backline.

The 25-year-old came up through the Chelsea Academy and has represented England at U21 level.

"I'm delighted to join an ambitious club like Crystal Palace," said Chalobah.

"I know some of the boys in the squad well and I'm looking forward to playing alongside them in front of the amazing support at Selhurst Park."

He is Palaces seventh capture of the summer, following the arrivals of Chadi Riad, Daichi Kamada, Ismaila Sarr, Maxence Lacroix, Eddie Nketiah and Matt Turner.