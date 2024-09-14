Palace rescue a last-gasp draw

September 14 2024
Crystal Palace snatched a stoppage-time goal to draw 2-2 at home to Leicester City.
It was the least Palace deserved after putting in a dominant performance at Selhurst Park.
But Oliver Glasner's side made it hard for themselves by twice coming from behind to claim a point.
Jamie Vardy put the visitors ahead in the 21st minute by collecting Wilfred Ndidis slide-rule pass before rounding Dean Henderson to score.
The Foxes doubled their lead just 23 seconds into the second half when Ndidi took advantage of a bad clearance from debutant Maxence Lacroix and he fed Stephy Mavididi to blast home.
Palace responded with a goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta a minute later when the forward converted Tyrick Mitchells low cross. It was initially disallowed for offside but the on-field decision was overturned by VAR.
In the second minute of stoppage time, Palace were handed a lifeline after Conor Coady hacked down substitute Ismaila Sarr inside the area. Mateta slotted the resulting penalty past Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen to make it 2-2.
Palace: Henderson, Clyne (Kamada 64), Lacroix, Guehi, Muñoz (Sarr 82), Wharton, Doucoure (Hughes 46), Mitchell (Schlupp 89), Eze, Mateta, Nketiah.
Not used: Turner, Ward, Richards, Lerma, Umeh.
Leicester: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen, Winks, Skipp, Ayew (Coady 83), Ndidi (Choudhury 76), Mavididi (Fatawu 72), Vardy.
Not used: Ward, Pereira, Soumare, El Khannouss, Buonanotte, De Cordova-Reid.
