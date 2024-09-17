Eagles go through after cup win

September 17 2024

Crystal Palace claimed a 2-1 victory at Queens Park Rangers in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Eberechi Eze had a welcome return to his former club with a goal and assist in Palace's win at Loftus Road.

The England international set up summer signing Eddie Nketiah with a brilliant quick free-kick for his first Palace goal in the 16th minute.

QPR responded eight minutes into the second half when Sam Field took advantage of Dean Henderson's poor fisted clearance from a corner to score an equaliser.

Eze nabbed Palace's second goal when he finished off a fine run from his own half with a deflected shot that went in off Steve Cook and into the net.

The Eagles are through to the fourth round of the EFL Cup for the first time since their tie against Middleborough in 2018/19.

QPR: Walsh, Ashby (Lloyd 68), Cook, Field, Paal, Varane, Dixon-Bonner (Dembele 46), Smyth (Andersen 81), Madsen (Dunne 81), Saito (Santos 68), Celar

Not used: Nardi, Morgan, Bennie, Frey.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Lerma, Kamada (Schlupp 90), Mitchell, Eze, Mateta (Hughes 74), Nketiah (Sarr 65).

Not used: Turner, Ward, Clyne, Wharton, Umeh, Agbinone.