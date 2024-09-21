Palace win home point against United

September 21 2024
Crystal Palace battled to a goalless draw at home to Manchester United.
Oliver Glasner's side are still without a win in the league this season but will be grateful for a hard-fought point.
They struggled throughout the first half against a rampant United who could have had the game sewn up by the break.
Dean Henderson made excellent saves to keep out Alejandro Garnacho, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt.
Garnacho also struck the crossbar and Bruno Fernandes hit the rebound on to the top of the woodwork.
Glasner brought on Jefferson Lerma and Ismaila Sarr at half-time and the Eagles made a marked improvement.
Eberechi Eze could have won the game for the Londoners but missed a golden chance unmarked from 12 yards. Sarr will also feel he could have done better with his effort that Andre Onana kept out.
Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton (Lerma 46), Kamada, Mitchell, Eze (Schlupp 90), Mateta (Sarr 46), Nketiah (Hughes 66).
Not used: Turner, Ward, Clyne, Umeh, Agbinone.
Man United: Onana, Mazraoui, Martinez, De Ligt, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen (Ugarte 76), Amad (Hojlund 76), Fernandes, Garnacho, Zirzkee (Rashford 61).
Not used: Bayindir, Evans, Maguire, Casemiro, Mount, Antony.
CPISA updates
at 10.03am by Pierre
Thank you CPISA!!
at 9.35am by eritheagle
Crystal Palace V Manchester United match Thread
at 9.13am by Willo
Is the club defrauding loyal supporters?
at 8.15am by Badger11
English Women's Super League
at 1.20am by pssguy
Word Game: Palace players
at 12.08am by BromleyMonkey
Our present squad
at 7.53pm by DANGERCLOSE
Eze vs JP - Beat the clock
at 2.28pm by DenTyler
Palace best team vs Man utd
at 11.06am by PatrickA
No corner flag kick!
at 10.54am by Eagle-Trucker
Registration is now on our new message board
To login with your existing username you will need to convert your account over to the new message board.
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2024 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.