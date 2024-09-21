Palace win home point against United

September 21 2024

Crystal Palace battled to a goalless draw at home to Manchester United.

Oliver Glasner's side are still without a win in the league this season but will be grateful for a hard-fought point.

They struggled throughout the first half against a rampant United who could have had the game sewn up by the break.

Dean Henderson made excellent saves to keep out Alejandro Garnacho, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt.

Garnacho also struck the crossbar and Bruno Fernandes hit the rebound on to the top of the woodwork.

Glasner brought on Jefferson Lerma and Ismaila Sarr at half-time and the Eagles made a marked improvement.

Eberechi Eze could have won the game for the Londoners but missed a golden chance unmarked from 12 yards. Sarr will also feel he could have done better with his effort that Andre Onana kept out.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton (Lerma 46), Kamada, Mitchell, Eze (Schlupp 90), Mateta (Sarr 46), Nketiah (Hughes 66).

Not used: Turner, Ward, Clyne, Umeh, Agbinone.

Man United: Onana, Mazraoui, Martinez, De Ligt, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen (Ugarte 76), Amad (Hojlund 76), Fernandes, Garnacho, Zirzkee (Rashford 61).

Not used: Bayindir, Evans, Maguire, Casemiro, Mount, Antony.