Palace get the Villans in the last 16

September 25 2024
Crystal Palace will play Aston Villa away in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
The Eagles' reward for beating QPR 2-1 in the previous round is a tough tie against Aston Villa at Villa Park.
The tie will be played week commencing 28th October 2024 - Considering that Palace will be hosting Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 27th October at home in the Premier League, the match will most likely be played on Wednesday 30th October.
Villa are currently 3rd in the Premier League table after five games played so will prove a tough test.
The Carabao Cup fourth round draw is complete ✅🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZUSyUYLkYG— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 25, 2024
Villa away in the cup
at 10.56pm by Houston Eagle
Textor buying Everton? / Bids to buy Palace outright
at 10.14pm by Dogburger
Glasner loyalty to kamada
at 8.03pm by PJEagle
Loaned-Out Players
at 7.09pm by Charles
Is the club defrauding loyal supporters?
at 6.41pm by Paaalaaace
Everton Predictions.
at 6.01pm by PJEagle
Loan Watch - Odsonne Eduoard
at 2.44pm by pssguy
U21s v Gillingham away EFL Cup
at 2.39pm by pssguy
Palace women's info
at 1.54pm by doggyb
Our present squad
at 10.46am by MrRobbo
