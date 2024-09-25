Palace get the Villans in the last 16

September 25 2024

Crystal Palace will play Aston Villa away in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The Eagles' reward for beating QPR 2-1 in the previous round is a tough tie against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The tie will be played week commencing 28th October 2024 - Considering that Palace will be hosting Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 27th October at home in the Premier League, the match will most likely be played on Wednesday 30th October.

Villa are currently 3rd in the Premier League table after five games played so will prove a tough test.