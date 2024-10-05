October 5 2024

Crystal Palace fought hard but were undone by a first-half Diogo Jota goal, extending their winless start to the Premier League season.

Crystal Palace fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in a closely contested match at Selhurst Park. Despite a spirited second-half performance, the Eagles couldnt find a way past the Reds, who took all three points thanks to Diogo Jotas early strike.

The first half was a struggle for Palace, as Liverpool dominated the ball and set the tempo. The decisive moment came in the 20th minute when Jota capitalized on some slack defending to turn in Cody Gakpos cross. It was a bitter pill to swallow for the Eagles, who had been showing signs of defensive solidity in recent weeks, only for that effort to be undone by a momentary lapse.

The Eagles, however, showed flashes of promise, particularly towards the end of the first half. Ismaila Sarr forced a fine save from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson just before the break, reminding the Reds that Palace were still very much in the contest.

In the second half, Palace grew into the game, buoyed by the introduction of Jean-Philippe Mateta. The Eagles were far more adventurous going forward, with Eberechi Eze and Eddie Nketiah testing the Liverpool defense. Alisson was called into action twice more, saving efforts from Nketiah and Eze before an injury forced him off with ten minutes to go, handing a Premier League debut to backup goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.

The Eagles sensed an opportunity and pushed forward in search of an equalizer. Eze had one final chance, breaking through in the dying moments, only to shoot straight at Jaros, who made a comfortable save. Despite Palaces best efforts, Liverpool held on for the win, extending Palaces winless streak in a frustrating campaign so far.

Manager Oliver Glasner expressed his disappointment post-match, particularly with a decision not to award Palace a penalty after Virgil van Dijk appeared to pull back Marc Guehi inside the box. "I didn't see it during the game and for me it was a clear foul," he said. "VAR had to intervene but they didn't."

With tough fixtures ahead, Palace will need to build on their second-half display as they aim to turn their fortunes around. While the result was disappointing, there were encouraging signs for the Eagles in the latter stages of the match.

Oliver Glasner: I disagree [with the PGMOL explanation] if it was on the halfway line theyd have given a foul. When its a foul, its a foul. It doesn't matter if it had an impact or not. If it is in the box it is a penalty.#CPFC — Bobby Manzi (@BobbyManzi) October 5, 2024

Youre a Premier League manager, youre always 6 games away from the bullet



Will Oliver Glasner be facing any pressure after another game without a win? ????



???? @LynseyHipgrave1 pic.twitter.com/Ld5ng8E5E5 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2024

Palace: Henderson, Chalobah (Kamada, 88), Guéhi, Lacroix, Mitchell (Mateta, 60), Lerma, Wharton (Hughes, 60), Muñoz (Clyne, 17), Eze, Nketiah, Sarr

Liverpool: Alisson Becker (Jaro, 79), Tsimikas (Robertson, 79), van Dijk, Konaté, Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister (Szoboszlai, 46), Gravenberch, Gakpo, Jones (Endo, 89), Mohamed Salah (Díaz, 73), Diogo Jota