Palace continue awful start

October 21 2024
Crystal Palace are still winless this season after a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.
Oliver Glasner's Palace remain in the Premier League's bottom three after this abject display at the City Ground.
Eberechi Eze and Eddie Nketiah both struck the woodwork for the Eagles, while Ryan Yates headed onto the upright for the home team.
Forest star Chris Wood claimed victory for with 25 minutes to go after a mistake by Palace keeper Dean Henderson.
Trevoh Chalobah's terrible headed clearance into Wood's path allowed the forward to fire from 20 yards a shot that squirmed under Henderson's arm.
Palace substitute Jeffrey Schlupp almost found the net late on but keeper Matz Sels made a brilliant stop.
Forest: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno (Morato 78), Yates, Dominguez, Elanga, Anderson (Williams 78), Hudson-Odoi (Sosa 84), Wood (Awoniyi 84).
Not used: Miguel, Boly, Omabamidele, Toffolo.
Palace: Henderson, Chalobah, Guehi, Lacroix, Mitchell (Schlupp 74), Lerma, Hughes (Sarr 74), Muñoz, Eze, Nketiah (Mateta 66), Kamada (Agbinone 88).
Not used: Turner, Ward, Clyne, Wharton, Kporha.
Is Glasner the problem?
at 6.48am by DenTyler
Edouard
at 4.25am by pssguy
Is the club defrauding loyal supporters?
at 10.37pm by Paaalaaace
Mourinho's hat is in the ring!
at 9.20pm by Palace Old Geezer
Food at the ground...
at 8.19pm by Hazbaz
Adam Wharton injury fears
at 7.27pm by Philâs Barber
STOP EXPLOITING LOYALTY
at 6.50pm by Badger11
Benteke
at 2.10pm by eagleman13
Why did we sell ayew??
at 9.48pm by MrRobbo
Loaned-Out Players
at 8.27pm by slubglurge
