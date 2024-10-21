You are here: Home > News > Palace continue awful start
October 26 2024 6.59am

October 21 2024

Forest 1-0 Palace

Crystal Palace are still winless this season after a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

Oliver Glasner's Palace remain in the Premier League's bottom three after this abject display at the City Ground.

Eberechi Eze and Eddie Nketiah both struck the woodwork for the Eagles, while Ryan Yates headed onto the upright for the home team.

Forest star Chris Wood claimed victory for with 25 minutes to go after a mistake by Palace keeper Dean Henderson.

Trevoh Chalobah's terrible headed clearance into Wood's path allowed the forward to fire from 20 yards a shot that squirmed under Henderson's arm.

Palace substitute Jeffrey Schlupp almost found the net late on but keeper Matz Sels made a brilliant stop.

Forest: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno (Morato 78), Yates, Dominguez, Elanga, Anderson (Williams 78), Hudson-Odoi (Sosa 84), Wood (Awoniyi 84).

Not used: Miguel, Boly, Omabamidele, Toffolo.

Palace: Henderson, Chalobah, Guehi, Lacroix, Mitchell (Schlupp 74), Lerma, Hughes (Sarr 74), Muñoz, Eze, Nketiah (Mateta 66), Kamada (Agbinone 88).

Not used: Turner, Ward, Clyne, Wharton, Kporha.

