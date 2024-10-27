Eagles get the three points against Spurs

October 27 2024

Crystal Palace celebrated their first Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 triumph over Tottenham, thanks to a clinical finish by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Crystal Palace finally broke their winless streak with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tottenham at Selhurst Park.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, restored to the starting line-up, made the difference, seizing on a defensive lapse to score what would prove to be the winning goal. The Eagles displayed resilience and grit, staving off a determined, yet ultimately ineffective, Spurs side.

The breakthrough came after a Spurs error, with Micky van de Ven dispossessed deep in his own half by Daniel Munoz. The Columbian's resulting cross found it's way to Mateta via a clever flick from Eberechi Eze, and he smashed home his third goal of the season, energizing the Selhurst Park faithful. Tottenham responded well, with Van de Ven nearly redeeming himself as his shot deflected off Brennan Johnson and clipped the post, reminding Palace that they couldnt afford to let up.

The Eagles defense, however, stood strong. Dean Henderson, making a crucial save late in the first half, tipped a powerful James Maddison strike over the bar, preserving the lead. Palace continued to press after halftime, with Eberechi Eze an ever-present threat. Eze looked to double the lead, slipping the ball past Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario, but his effort was ruled offside. Ezes influence was undeniable, his creativity unsettling the Spurs defense and keeping the visitors on edge.

Despite having 66% of the possession, Tottenham struggled to break down Palaces compact defense. Stand-in captain Maddison, in his 200th Premier League appearance, was subbed off early, and a disjointed Spurs attack felt the absence of injured captain Son Heung-min. In the final minutes, substitute Richarlison wasted a golden opportunity to equalize, failing to connect with Pedro Porros dangerous cross in front of the net.

With the win, Palace lifts themselves out of the bottom three, sparking hope for more positive results as they head to Wolves. Oliver Glasners tactical tweaks appear to be paying off, with Eze, in particular, rediscovering the form that once made him a hot prospect for the England squad. The Eagles will look to carry this momentum forward as they continue their battle up the league table.

Palace: Henderson, Guéhi, Lacroix, Chalobah, Mitchell, Lerma (Hughes, 22), Wharton (Kamada, 88), Muñoz, Eze, Sarr (Nketiah, 67), Mateta

Tottenham: Vicario, Udogie, van de Ven, Romero, Pedro Porro, Maddison (Richarlison, 62), Bissouma (Bentancur, 87), Kulusevski (Sarr, 62), Moore (Werner, 62), Solanke, Johnson