Kamada strike secures Quarter-Final spot

October 30 2024
Crystal Palace triumphed 2-1 over Aston Villa, with Daichi Kamadas decisive goal sealing the Eagles place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2011-12 season.
Despite Villa dominating possession and registering nine shots on target, the Eagles took advantage of key moments, with Daichi Kamadas superb strike proving decisive in a tight contest.
Palace drew first blood in the opening minutes, thanks to Eberechi Ezes leaping header from a pinpoint cross by Daniel Munoz. However, Villa responded quickly as Leon Bailey sent in a perfect ball to Jhon Duran, who slotted it past debutant keeper Matt Turner to level the score. Turner, despite conceding, had an impressive night, pulling off several key saves that kept Villa from building momentum.
The matchs turning point came in the 64th minute when Kamada, who had come on for the injured Eze, pounced on a misplaced pass from Diego Carlos. The Japanese international needed no second invitation, driving a low, powerful shot into the net to restore Palaces lead. Kamada continued to threaten, narrowly missing another chance and testing Villas backline with his lively performance.
While Villa pushed forward, the Eagles defense held firm, with Turner making another crucial save from Durans angled strike. Villas Emiliano Buendia had a clear opportunity on the rebound, but he blazed it over, encapsulating Villas frustrating evening. Palaces defensive resolve held strong, limiting Villas chances and securing a hard-fought victory that gives them back-to-back wins following their recent league success over Tottenham.
Despite the win, there are concerns for manager Oliver Glasner, as Eze and Adam Wharton both left the field with injuries in the first half. Palaces growing confidence, however, will be a huge boost as they prepare for their next league challenge against Wolves.
With Wembley now just two games away, the Eagles will be looking to build on this momentum and push further in their cup campaign.
⚽️⚽️ @EbereEze10 gets his second #CarabaoCup goal of the campaign! 💪#EFL pic.twitter.com/pDkXlSdfuX https://t.co/qQscjX7kck— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) October 30, 2024
???? @CPFC BACK IN FRONT! #EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/1FV13aMfNI— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) October 30, 2024
Villa: Gauci, Maatsen, Mings, Diego Carlos, Nedeljković, Kamara, McGinn (Bogarde, 79), Philogene, Buendía (Jimoh-Aloba, 78), Bailey (Young, 78), Durán
Palace: Turner, Guéhi, Lacroix, Chalobah, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton (Schlupp, 27, (Clyne, 88)), Muñoz, Eze (Kamada, 18), Nketiah (Sarr, 88), Mateta
