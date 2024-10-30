Eagles draw The Gunners in Quarters

October 30 2024
Crystal Palace will play Arsenal away in the Quarter Finals of the Carabao Cup
The Eagles' reward for beating Aston Villa in the third round will be a tough tie against Arsenal at the Emirates stadium. The tie will be played week commencing the 16th December.
It will also mean that the Brighton away match in the Premier League originally scheduled for the 16th December will now be played on Sunday 15th December at 2pm, live on Sky Sports.
The full draw for the Quarter Finals is as follows:
Tottenham v Manchester United
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Brentford
Southampton v Liverpool
