You are here: Home > News > Eagles draw The Gunners in Quarters
November 3 2024 4.34pm

Eagles draw The Gunners in Quarters

October 30 2024

EFL Cup

EFL Cup

Crystal Palace will play Arsenal away in the Quarter Finals of the Carabao Cup

The Eagles' reward for beating Aston Villa in the third round will be a tough tie against Arsenal at the Emirates stadium. The tie will be played week commencing the 16th December.

It will also mean that the Brighton away match in the Premier League originally scheduled for the 16th December will now be played on Sunday 15th December at 2pm, live on Sky Sports.

The full draw for the Quarter Finals is as follows:

Tottenham v Manchester United

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Brentford

Southampton v Liverpool

Related Stories

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Composure
at 4.33pm by JHB

Textor buying Everton? / Bids to buy Palace outright
at 4.30pm by ASCPFC

Celebrate!!
at 4.13pm by doombear

Moving forwards in January
at 3.49pm by JHB

Wolves vs Palace.....Match Thread
at 3.09pm by Badger11

Kamada will be an asset
at 3.07pm by twist

Are we overly forgiving of under-performing players ?
at 11.07am by dreamwaverider

Edouard
at 10.28am by BromleyMonkey

Is Glasner the problem?
at 11.19pm by DANGERCLOSE

Why did we sell ayew??
at 7.56pm by TheGreatGorbo

You are here: Home > News > Eagles draw The Gunners in Quarters