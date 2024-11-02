You are here: Home > News > Palace make their point at Wolves
Palace make their point at Wolves

November 2 2024

Wolves 2-2 Palace

Crystal Palace claimed a 2-2 draw in an entertaining encounter at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Eagles faced off against their fellow Premier League strugglers who have yet to win this season.

After a first half of few chances, Palace kicked off the action after the break by going ahead on the hour mark.

Defender Trevoh Chalobah drilled home with a low shot after a defensive mix-up by the home side.

Jorgen Strand Larsen levelled matters with a goal through Dean Henderson's legs in the 67th minute.

Five minutes later, Joao Gomes converted Goncalo Gomes' low cross to put Wolves ahead for the first time.

Then an unmarked Marc Guehi prodded into the net at the far post from a corner on 77 minutes to make it 2-2.

Jean-Philippe Mateta thought he had grabbed 96th-minute winner but there was an apparent foul on Wolves keeper Jose Sa in the build up.

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Bueno, Dawson, Toti (Bellegarde 63), Ait-Nouri, J Gomes, Doyle (Lemina 62), Sarabia (Guedes 62), Cunha, Strand Larsen.

Not used: Bentley, Doherty, Pond, Andre, R Gomes, Forbs.

Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes (Doucoure 80), Kamada, Sarr (Schlupp 89), Nketiah (Clyne 84), Mateta.

Not used: Turner, Matthews, Kporha, Devenny, Umeh, Agbinone.

