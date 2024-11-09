Poor Palace outclassed by Fulham

November 9 2024

Crystal Palace were defeated 2-0 at home to London rivals Fulham.

Palace had Daichi Kamada sent off in the second half as they continue to struggle under manager Oliver Glasner.

The game appeared to be heading into the break goalless until Emile Smith Rowe found the net in the second minute of added time.

Palace defender Maxence Lacroix's mistake allowed the former Arsenal player to slot into the bottom corner.

After the break, Smith Rowe had an effort ruled out for a marginal offside after a lengthy review from the video assistant referee (VAR).

Eagles midfielder Kamada was given a straight red in the 76th minute for a reckless tackle on Kenny Tete.

Then Whites substitute Harry Wilson compounded Palace's misery for 2-0 in the 83rd minute.

Palace: Henderson, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi, Clyne (Doucoure 62), Devenny (Schlupp 74), Kamada, Mitchell, Munoz (Kporha 89), Sarr (Agbinone 89), Mateta.

Not used: Turner, Matthews, Ward, Richards, Marsh.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Pereira (Cairney 82), Berge, Nelson (Wilson 82), Smith Rowe (Reed 89), Iwobi (Traore 89), Jimenez (Muniz 75).

Not used: Benda, Castagne, Sessegnon, Diop.