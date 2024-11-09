Poor Palace outclassed by Fulham

November 9 2024
Crystal Palace were defeated 2-0 at home to London rivals Fulham.
Palace had Daichi Kamada sent off in the second half as they continue to struggle under manager Oliver Glasner.
The game appeared to be heading into the break goalless until Emile Smith Rowe found the net in the second minute of added time.
Palace defender Maxence Lacroix's mistake allowed the former Arsenal player to slot into the bottom corner.
After the break, Smith Rowe had an effort ruled out for a marginal offside after a lengthy review from the video assistant referee (VAR).
Eagles midfielder Kamada was given a straight red in the 76th minute for a reckless tackle on Kenny Tete.
Then Whites substitute Harry Wilson compounded Palace's misery for 2-0 in the 83rd minute.
Palace: Henderson, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi, Clyne (Doucoure 62), Devenny (Schlupp 74), Kamada, Mitchell, Munoz (Kporha 89), Sarr (Agbinone 89), Mateta.
Not used: Turner, Matthews, Ward, Richards, Marsh.
Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Pereira (Cairney 82), Berge, Nelson (Wilson 82), Smith Rowe (Reed 89), Iwobi (Traore 89), Jimenez (Muniz 75).
Not used: Benda, Castagne, Sessegnon, Diop.
Is Glasner the problem?
at 6.31pm by Jacey
Textor buying Everton? / Bids to buy Palace outright
at 6.04pm by ASCPFC
Kamada will be an asset
at 6.01pm by ASCPFC
Peter Wall
at 5.23pm by BromleyMonkey
Review of the season so far!
at 3.08pm by eaglesdare
Selhurst Station
at 12.56pm by crystal
Is the club defrauding loyal supporters?
at 11.18pm by Johng
New Game: Strikers - the good, the bad (and the ugly)
at 10.47pm by RubinsCube
Nketiah?
at 3.52pm by Pete53
Crystal Palace v Fulham match thread
at 10.07am by NMPalace
Registration is now on our new message board
To login with your existing username you will need to convert your account over to the new message board.
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2024 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.