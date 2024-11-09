You are here: Home > News > Poor Palace outclassed by Fulham
November 12 2024 6.39pm

Poor Palace outclassed by Fulham

November 9 2024

Palace 0-2 Fulham

Palace 0-2 Fulham

Crystal Palace were defeated 2-0 at home to London rivals Fulham.

Palace had Daichi Kamada sent off in the second half as they continue to struggle under manager Oliver Glasner.

The game appeared to be heading into the break goalless until Emile Smith Rowe found the net in the second minute of added time.

Palace defender Maxence Lacroix's mistake allowed the former Arsenal player to slot into the bottom corner.

After the break, Smith Rowe had an effort ruled out for a marginal offside after a lengthy review from the video assistant referee (VAR).

Eagles midfielder Kamada was given a straight red in the 76th minute for a reckless tackle on Kenny Tete.

Then Whites substitute Harry Wilson compounded Palace's misery for 2-0 in the 83rd minute.

Palace: Henderson, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi, Clyne (Doucoure 62), Devenny (Schlupp 74), Kamada, Mitchell, Munoz (Kporha 89), Sarr (Agbinone 89), Mateta.

Not used: Turner, Matthews, Ward, Richards, Marsh.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Pereira (Cairney 82), Berge, Nelson (Wilson 82), Smith Rowe (Reed 89), Iwobi (Traore 89), Jimenez (Muniz 75).

Not used: Benda, Castagne, Sessegnon, Diop.

Related Stories

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Is Glasner the problem?
at 6.31pm by Jacey

Textor buying Everton? / Bids to buy Palace outright
at 6.04pm by ASCPFC

Kamada will be an asset
at 6.01pm by ASCPFC

Peter Wall
at 5.23pm by BromleyMonkey

Review of the season so far!
at 3.08pm by eaglesdare

Selhurst Station
at 12.56pm by crystal

Is the club defrauding loyal supporters?
at 11.18pm by Johng

New Game: Strikers - the good, the bad (and the ugly)
at 10.47pm by RubinsCube

Nketiah?
at 3.52pm by Pete53

Crystal Palace v Fulham match thread
at 10.07am by NMPalace

You are here: Home > News > Poor Palace outclassed by Fulham