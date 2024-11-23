Palace held in thriller at Villa

November 23 2024

Crystal Palace twice threw away leads to draw 2-2 at Aston Villa.

Oliver Glasner's team earned a point in an entertaining Premier League clash at Villa Park but remain in the relegation zone.

They did take a fourth minute lead when Ismaila Sarr latched on to Jean-Philippe Mateta's pass and converted past Emiliano Martinez.

Villa levelled in the 36th minute through England striker Ollie Watkins, who rounded Dean Henderson to score in an empty net.

On the stroke of half-time, Villa were handed a penalty when Will Hughes fouled Leon Bailey in the area. However, Youri Tielemans' kick was brilliantly saved by Henderson.

Seconds later on a counter-attack, Palace youngster Justin Devenny restored Palace's advantage from Sarr's cross in only his second senior appearance.

Ross Barkley then secured a draw for the home side by nodding in from a corner with just over 10 minutes to go.

Villa: Martinez, Maatsen (Duran 68), Carlos, Torres, Bogarde (Cash 46), Tielemans, Barkley, McGinn (Digne 68), Rogers (Buendia 83), Bailey (Philogene 83), Watkins.

Not used: Olsen, Mings, Nedeljkovic, Broggio.

Palace: Henderson, Mitchell, Guehi, Lacroix, Chalobah, Munoz, Hughes (Richards 90), Doucoure (Lerma 61), Sarr (Clyne 90), Devenny (Schlupp 74), Mateta.

Not used: Turner, Matthews, Ward, Kporha, Agbinone.