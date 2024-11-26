Score big this Christmas with our Black Friday deal

November 26 2024
Grab an epic Black Friday deal on Christmas gifts in the Holmesdale Online shop.
Its the most wonderful time of the year and for Palace fans, its even better when they unwrap the ultimate gift.
This Friday only, we are offering 10% off all products in our shop by using promo code BLACK10.
Our online shop is packed with everything an Eagles fan could dream of this Christmas, with new products added each week.
From t-shirts and mugs, to books and drinks coasters weve got gifts to delight every type of supporter.
The shop has new retro t-shirt designs available, based on kits worn in the 80s and 90s.
And get into the festive spirit by wearing one of our new Palace-themed Christmas sweatshirts.
The first Crystal Palace FC gets its own merchandise section with t-shirts, mugs and more.
Browse, buy, and get everything delivered in time to make this Christmas a winning one.
Act fast as postage deadlines means that December 16 is the UK cut-off date for items to be delivered before the big day.
Only available this Friday, enter promo code BLACK10 at the checkout to kick off your shopping.
Go to 'shop' in the navigation the top of the website or visit the link here.
