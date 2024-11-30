November 30 2024
Daniel Munozs stoppage-time header secured a vital point for Crystal Palace as they drew 1-1 with Newcastle at Selhurst Park, moving out of the Premier League relegation zone.
Crystal Palace showcased resilience and persistence as they salvaged a 1-1 draw against Newcastle, thanks to Daniel Munozs dramatic late equaliser. The Colombian full-back, who had missed earlier chances, rose to meet Marc Guehis pinpoint cross in the fourth minute of stoppage time, delivering a crucial point for the Eagles.
The first half saw Palace dominate proceedings but fail to convert their superiority into goals. Trevoh Chalobahs speculative effort and Ismaila Sarrs shot, well-saved by Nick Pope, highlighted their bright start. Munoz squandered a golden opportunity from Sarrs low cross, firing wide with the goal at his mercy.
Newcastle, struggling to create chances, took the lead in the 53rd minute. Anthony Gordons low cross, following a clever free-kick routine, deflected off Marc Guehi into his own net. Despite their lead, the Magpies rarely threatened, registering just one shot all game and none on target.
Palace pressed for an equaliser with Jean-Philippe Mateta firing over and Pope denying Guehi and Munoz. The Eagles perseverance paid off in stoppage time when Guehi atoned for his earlier own goal by delivering a precise cross for Munoz to head home his first Palace goal since arriving in January.
The Selhurst Park crowd erupted as manager Oliver Glasner sprinted down the touchline to celebrate with his players, underlining the importance of the result. Despite their struggles in front of goal, Palaces spirited performance lifted them above Wolves and Ipswich on goal difference.
Manager Glasner acknowledged his teams profligacy but praised their character. We blame ourselves for not taking our chances, but the spirit and togetherness in this squad are incredible, he said. The results will come if we continue playing like this.
Palace: Henderson, Guehi, Lacroix, Chalobah (Schlupp, 84), Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes (Nketiah, 77), Munoz, Eze (Devenny, 65), Sarr, Mateta
Newcastle: Pope, Hall, Burn, Schar, Livramento, Willock, (Longstaff, 75), Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Isak (Barnes, 22), Gordon (Wilson, 75)
