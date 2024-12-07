Eagles hold title-chasing City

December 7 2024
Crystal Palace drew 2-2 at home to Manchester City at Selhurst Park.
The Eagles could count themselves unlucky not to win it as they dented City's Premier League title hopes.
Oliver Glasner's team opened the scoring after just four minutes when Will Hughes found wing-back Daniel Munoz on the right-hand side and he rifled into the net.
Erling Haaland rose highest to meet Matheus Nunes' cross to level matters on the half-hour mark.
Palace retook the lead 11 minutes after the break when defender Maxence Lacroix nodded in Will Hughes's corner kick.
In the 68th minute, City snatched a point when Bernardo Silva fed Rico Lewis, who fired into the top corner from the edge of the area.
Rico Lewis was sent off for a second booking four minutes from time after for a foul on Trevoh Chalobah.
Palace are now four games unbeaten but sit just four points above the relegation zone.
Palace: Henderson, Mitchell, Guehi, Lacroix, Chalobah, Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Eze (Devenny 72), Sarr (Nketiah 76), Mateta.
Not used: Turner, Ward, Clyne, Richards, Doucoure, Schlupp, Kamada.
Man City: Ortega, Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis, Gundogan, Nunes, Silva, De Bruyne (Grealish 86), Savinho (Doku 79), Haaland.
Not used: Ederson, Carson, Simpson-Pusey, OReilly, Wilson-Esbrand, Wright.
