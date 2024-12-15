Eagles see off rivals Brighton

December 15 2024
Crystal Palace claimed a brilliant 3-1 win at arch-rivals Brighton.
The huge victory at the Amex Stadium moved the Eagles four points clear of the relegation zone.
Centre-back Trevoh Chalobah got the scoring underway from close range in the 27th minute after the ball fell into his path from a corner.
Six minutes later, Tyrick Mitchell's cross was nodded home by forward Ismaila Sarr at the back post.
Sarr made all three points safe when he dispatched the ball under Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen with eight minutes to go.
Brighton got a consolation in the 87th minute through a Marc Guehi own goal after Maxence's Lacroix clearance went into the net off his back.
It was a first Palace victory over Brighton since 2021 and they have now only lost once in their past eight Premier League outings.
Brighton: Verbruggen, Lamptey (Enciso 46), Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Baleba, Ayari (Gruda 72), Minteh (Ferguson 72), Rutter (Adingra 72), Mitoma, Pedro.
Not used: Steele, Igor, Moder, Wieffer, McConville.
Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell (Clyne 85), Lerma, Hughes (Doucoure 85), Eze (Kamada 60), Sarr (Devenny 90), Mateta (Nketiah 60).
Not used: Turner, Kporha, Schlupp, Agbinone.
