You are here: Home > News > Eagles knocked out by Gunners
December 19 2024 4.34pm

Eagles knocked out by Gunners

December 19 2024

Arsenal 3-2 Palace

Arsenal 3-2 Palace

Crystal Palace lost their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie 3-2 away at Arsenal.

The Eagles got off to a dream start by going in front after just four minutes when Jean-Philippe Mateta fought off Jakub Kiwior to slot under David Raya.

Nine minutes into the second half, Gabriel Jesus calmly chipped the ball over keeper Dean Henderson to level matters.

Jesus added another to give Arsenal the lead in the 73rd minute with an excellent finish into the bottom corner. The striker appeared marginally offside but there is no VAR at this stage of the competition for the referee to review.

The Brazilian completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute to extend Arsenal's advantage.

Eddie Nketiah gave his former team a scare by pulling it back to 3-2 from a header with five minutes to go. But the North Londoners held on for a place in the semi-finals.

Arsenal: Raya, Partey (Saliba 46), Timber, Kiwior (Gabriel 86), Tierney (Lewis-Skelly 69) Jorginho, Merino, Nwaneri (Odegaard 46), Sterling (Saka 69), Trossard, Jesus.

Not used: Setford, Kacurri, Martinelli, Havertz.

Palace: Henderson, Kporha (Clyne 46), Guehi, Lacroix, Chalobah, Mitchell (Schlupp 86), Lerma, Hughes (Devenny 80), Eze (Kamada 59), Sarr, Mateta (Nketiah 59)

Not used: Turner, Ward, Richards, Doucoure.

Related Stories

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Team balance
at 4.28pm by rednblu

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace League Cup match thread
at 4.18pm by Hrolf The Ganger

CPFC v Man Utd 1972
at 4.17pm by Lanzo-Ad

Textor buying Everton? / Bids to buy Palace outright
at 3.16pm by Midlands Eagle

Arsenal predictions.
at 2.32pm by Honey Gee

Nketiah?
at 2.29pm by Willo

Is the club defrauding loyal supporters?
at 8.01am by Dubai Eagle

Wharton
at 3.53pm by ASCPFC

Main Stand redevelopment thread
at 3.39pm by ASCPFC

First half of the season
at 11.21am by DenTyler

You are here: Home > News > Eagles knocked out by Gunners