Eagles knocked out by Gunners

December 19 2024

Crystal Palace lost their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie 3-2 away at Arsenal.

The Eagles got off to a dream start by going in front after just four minutes when Jean-Philippe Mateta fought off Jakub Kiwior to slot under David Raya.

Nine minutes into the second half, Gabriel Jesus calmly chipped the ball over keeper Dean Henderson to level matters.

Jesus added another to give Arsenal the lead in the 73rd minute with an excellent finish into the bottom corner. The striker appeared marginally offside but there is no VAR at this stage of the competition for the referee to review.

The Brazilian completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute to extend Arsenal's advantage.

Eddie Nketiah gave his former team a scare by pulling it back to 3-2 from a header with five minutes to go. But the North Londoners held on for a place in the semi-finals.

Arsenal: Raya, Partey (Saliba 46), Timber, Kiwior (Gabriel 86), Tierney (Lewis-Skelly 69) Jorginho, Merino, Nwaneri (Odegaard 46), Sterling (Saka 69), Trossard, Jesus.

Not used: Setford, Kacurri, Martinelli, Havertz.

Palace: Henderson, Kporha (Clyne 46), Guehi, Lacroix, Chalobah, Mitchell (Schlupp 86), Lerma, Hughes (Devenny 80), Eze (Kamada 59), Sarr, Mateta (Nketiah 59)

Not used: Turner, Ward, Richards, Doucoure.