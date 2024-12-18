5 MLS stars who Palace should be interested in this January

December 18 2024

Major League Soccer, or MLS, has not always enjoyed the best reputation in this country, writes Peter Blake.

It has been regarded as a retirement home for ageing players and never really thought of as a power in the world of football. It might have something to do with the wider reputation of US soccer but those in the know are aware that a lot has changed in recent years.

MLS may only be a relatively new competition, having been launched in the mid-1990s, but it now attracts the attention of the worlds media and even muscles onto American TV alongside the more traditional US sports. Lionel Messi might have just been following in the footsteps of David Beckham as a global star joining an MLS team but this is no farmers league.

There are some very exciting players plying their trade in the US these days and the conveyor belt of Central and South American players, in particular, coming to the attention of bigger clubs continues at a pace. It is now a regional powerhouse alongside Mexicos Liga MX and the top MLS betting sites are just as popular as ones covering European football.

With the January transfer window coming up, we thought we would take a look at a few players in the MLS who could potentially be good for Crystal Palace  assuming Messi is unavailable, of course.

Cucho Hernández

Hernández has already spent some time in England, spending five years at Watford up until 2022. Much of that period was taken up by loan spells in Spain but this Colombian attacking player is used to European play and could do a job either up front or out wide. Ismaïla Sarr and Eberechi Eze have done well since Michael Olise left for Bayern but another option would not go amiss.

Palace have struggled to score goals this season, with only the relegation-threatened teams doing worse, so an attacking-minded player coming in would be of great benefit. His current club, the Columbus Crew, is one of the best in MLS and it was a surprise when it was knocked out of the playoffs this year before getting the chance to retain their title.

Kristijan Kahlina

American keeper Matt Turner was brought in on loan from Nottingham Forest this season to act as backup for Dean Henderson. But there are still questions about his ability and the Eagles number one also has a history of costly mistakes that continues to worry. Bringing in the best keeper in Major League Soccer might well be the answer.

Kahlina played in his native Croatia and then Bulgaria before signing for Charlotte FC ahead of its inaugural season in 2022. He has been almost ever-present since then and recorded 12 clean sheets last season, claiming the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award for his exploits.

Yeimar

A Colombian international, Yeimar made the jump from his home country to MLS four years ago and has consistently been one of the best central defenders in the league. Palace have not looked too bad at the back this season and have conceded fewer goals than most of the teams in the bottom half  but more depth is always welcome.

Yeimars Seattle Sounders conceded the fewest goals in the entire league this season and he played his part in most of the clean sheets posted throughout the campaign. He was once again named in the MLS Team of the Season and his defensive sensibilities and strength could be an asset for the Eagles over a long EPL campaign.

Evander

With 15 goals and 19 assists for the Portland Timbers this season, this Brazilian attacking midfielder trailed only Lionel Messi at the top of the rankings in MLS. The Timbers support is probably the closest you can get to a typical EPL crowd in the US, so Evander would be used to the noise and passion produced at Selhurst Park.

Evander also spent some time in Denmark after coming up through the ranks at Vasco da Gama in his native Rio, so he has some experience of the European game and much harsher winters than he would ever have to face in South London. He is yet to gain a full senior cap for Brazil but has just enjoyed a great season with the Timbers and will have plenty of scouts checking him out.

Christian Benteke

Now heres a name that you might remember! Christian Benteke might be thought of as something of a Premier League flop in some circles after playing for Villa and Liverpool before joining Palace for £27m in 2016. But he was the Eagles top scorer in his first season and always gave the impression that he was on the cusp of being a real star.

Injuries and poor form affected his goal statistics for the rest of his time at Selhurst Park but he has been a revelation in MLS. Joining DC United in 2022, he has been one of the best strikers in the league and won the Golden Boot this year. Benteke accounted for almost 45% of his sides goals in 2024 and would surely love another chance to prove himself in the best league in the world.