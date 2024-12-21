Palace thumped by ruthless Gunners

December 21 2024
Crystal Palace were defeated 5-1 at home to Arsenal.
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus continued from where he left off from his midweek Carabao Cup hat-trick against Palace.
The Brazil striker struck in the sixth minute with a finish past Dean Henderson at the near post.
Palace equalised just five minutes later when Ismaila Sarr sent a curler into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.
In the 14th minute, Arsenal retook the lead when the Eagles defence did not properly clear a corner and Thomas Partey fed Jesus to blast home.
Arsenal got a third goal in the 38th minute through Kai Havertz who tapped in after Jesus' header came off the post.
Gabriel Martinelli made it 4-1 on the hour mark, before Declan Rice completed the rout for a fifth with six minutes to go.
Palace: Henderson, Clyne (Kporha 81), Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma (Doucoure 68), Hughes (Devenny 68), Kamada (Nketiah 61), Sarr, Mateta (Schlupp 81).
Not used: Turner, Ward, Chalobah, Agbinone.
Arsenal: Raya, Timber (Merino 86), Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly (Rice 58), Partey, Odegaard, Havertz (Calafiori 58), Saka (Trossard 25), Martinelli, Jesus (Nwaneri 86).
Not used: Neto, Tierney, Kiwior, Jorginho.
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal match thread
at 8.00am by PatrickA
Is the club defrauding loyal supporters?
at 7.45am by Dubai Eagle
Is Glasner the problem?
at 7.44am by Gary St.Andrews
Kamada will be an asset
at 7.15am by Wright stuff
Club shop hours..
at 7.48pm by Eagleman13
Influential Players
at 6.19pm by silvertop
Arsenal predictions.
at 5.21pm by French eagle
Why no Munoz?
at 4.54pm by lellbell
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace League Cup match thread
at 2.18pm by Eaglecoops
Team balance
at 1.17pm by Eaglecoops
Registration is now on our new message board
To login with your existing username you will need to convert your account over to the new message board.
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2024 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.