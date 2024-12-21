You are here: Home > News > Palace thumped by ruthless Gunners
December 22 2024 8.03am

Palace thumped by ruthless Gunners

December 21 2024

Palace 1-5 Arsenal

Palace 1-5 Arsenal

Crystal Palace were defeated 5-1 at home to Arsenal.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus continued from where he left off from his midweek Carabao Cup hat-trick against Palace.

The Brazil striker struck in the sixth minute with a finish past Dean Henderson at the near post.

Palace equalised just five minutes later when Ismaila Sarr sent a curler into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

In the 14th minute, Arsenal retook the lead when the Eagles defence did not properly clear a corner and Thomas Partey fed Jesus to blast home.

Arsenal got a third goal in the 38th minute through Kai Havertz who tapped in after Jesus' header came off the post.

Gabriel Martinelli made it 4-1 on the hour mark, before Declan Rice completed the rout for a fifth with six minutes to go.

Palace: Henderson, Clyne (Kporha 81), Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma (Doucoure 68), Hughes (Devenny 68), Kamada (Nketiah 61), Sarr, Mateta (Schlupp 81).

Not used: Turner, Ward, Chalobah, Agbinone.

Arsenal: Raya, Timber (Merino 86), Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly (Rice 58), Partey, Odegaard, Havertz (Calafiori 58), Saka (Trossard 25), Martinelli, Jesus (Nwaneri 86).

Not used: Neto, Tierney, Kiwior, Jorginho.

