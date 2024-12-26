You are here: Home > News > Eagles Box clever for away point
December 27 2024 3.42pm

Eagles Box clever for away point

December 26 2024

Bournemouth 0-0 Palace

Crystal Palace played out a goalless draw in the Boxing Day clash at Bournemouth.

Oliver Glasner's team ground out a decent away point against a Cherries side pushing for a European spot.

Ismaila Sarr came to Palace's rescue by clearing the ball off the line after Antoine Semenyo diverted towards goal from a corner in the first half.

Senegal international Sarr thought he had broken the deadlock when he put the ball in the Bournemouth net after a powerful run, but he was adjudged to be offside.

The south coast club looked more likely to score after 18 goal attempts but the festive encounter finished all square.

Palace are still in relegation trouble but have now lost just one of their past seven Premier League matches.

Bournemouth: Kepa, Aarons (Adams 62), Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Cook, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert (Billing 72), Ouattara (Brooks 85), Unal (Evanilson 62).

Not used: Travers, Hill, Kinsey, Winterburn, Harris.

Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes (Doucoure 53), Sarr, Eze (Devenny 88), Mateta (Kamada 82).

Not used: Turner, Clyne, Richards, Kporha, Schlupp, Agbinone.

