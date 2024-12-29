Palace come back to win against Saints

December 29 2024
Crystal Palace eased their relegation fears with a 2-1 win at home to Southampton.
The victory pushes the Eagles six points clear of the bottom three, while Saints remain stranded at the foot.
Southampton opened the scoring after 14 minutes when Kyle Walker-Peters sent in a cross that was diverted on by Adam Armstrong for Tyler Dibling to slot home.
Just past the half-hour mark, defender Trevoh Chalobah headed in Will Hughes' corner to level the scores.
Seven minutes after the interval, Eberechi Eze rifled into the bottom corner for 2-1 after Daniel Munoz's looping cross was helped into his path.
It was Eze's first goal in the league since September 1 when he netted in a draw away at Chelsea.
Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Chalobah, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes (Doucoure 86), Sarr (Nketiah 90), Mateta, Eze (Kamada 86).
Not used: Turner, Clyne, Riad, Kporha, Devenny, Schlupp.
Southampton: Ramsdale, Walker-Peters (Manning 86), Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Fernandes, Bree, Dibling (Lallana 86), Aribo (Ugochukwu 51), Armstrong (Sulemana 65), Onuachu (Archer 65).
Not used: McCarthy, Sugawara, Taylor, Bella-Kotchap.
