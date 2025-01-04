Palace salvage draw with Blues

January 4 2025
Crystal Palace drew 1-1 in a London derby at home to Chelsea.
Oliver Glasner's men were worthy of a point at Selhurst Park and are now unbeaten in three league matches.
Chelsea got off to a fine start after 14 minutes with Cole Palmer scoring from Jadon Sancho's assist.
The Blues wasted three decent chances to extend their lead going into the half-time interval.
The game opened up in the second half and Palace got their equaliser with eight minutes remaining.
Eberechi Eze slid the ball across goal for Jean-Philippe Mateta to convert from close range.
Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Doucoure (Kamada 69), Sarr, Mateta, Eze (Nketiah 87).
Not used: Turner, Clyne, Riad, Kporha, Devenny, Schlupp, Agbinone.
Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Acheampong, Colwill, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Neto, Palmer, Sancho (Madueke 86) Jackson (Guiu 81).
Not used: Jorgensen, Disasi, Tosin, Veiga, James, Felix, Nkunku.
