January 5 2025 10.40am

Palace salvage draw with Blues

January 4 2025

Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Crystal Palace drew 1-1 in a London derby at home to Chelsea.

Oliver Glasner's men were worthy of a point at Selhurst Park and are now unbeaten in three league matches.

Chelsea got off to a fine start after 14 minutes with Cole Palmer scoring from Jadon Sancho's assist.

The Blues wasted three decent chances to extend their lead going into the half-time interval.

The game opened up in the second half and Palace got their equaliser with eight minutes remaining.

Eberechi Eze slid the ball across goal for Jean-Philippe Mateta to convert from close range.

Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Doucoure (Kamada 69), Sarr, Mateta, Eze (Nketiah 87).

Not used: Turner, Clyne, Riad, Kporha, Devenny, Schlupp, Agbinone.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Acheampong, Colwill, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Neto, Palmer, Sancho (Madueke 86) Jackson (Guiu 81).

Not used: Jorgensen, Disasi, Tosin, Veiga, James, Felix, Nkunku.

