Palace edge past Stockport

January 12 2025

Crystal Palace booked a place in the FA Cup fourth round with a 1-0 win at home to Stockport County.

The Eagles struggled to show quality against the League One outfit but are now four games unbeaten in all competitions.

Eberechi Eze's moment of magic proved the difference when he grabbed his fifth goal of the season after just four minutes.

The attacker took advantage of a bad touch by Odin Bailey just inside the box and rifled low into the bottom corner on the turn.

Midway through the second half, Palace keeper Matt Turner denied Isaac Olaofe after Chris Richards was slow to react to Marc Guehi's pass in the area.

Jefferson Lerma and substitute Justin Devenny wasted chances to add to the score-line late on but it ended 1-0.

Palace: Turner, Guehi, Riad, Richards, Munoz, Lerma, Kamada, Clyne (Schlupp 77), Eze, Sarr (Devenny 64), Nketiah.

Not used: Matthews, Mitchell, Lacroix, Kporha, Doucoure, Mateta.

Stockport: Addai, Knoyle (Mingi 84), Touray (Gardner 77), Camps, Olaofe (Andresson 77), Southam-Hales, Collar, Pye, Connolly, Wooton (Diamond 76), Bailey (Norwood 62).

Not used: Hinchcliffe, Hughes, Fiorini, Rydel.