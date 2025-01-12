You are here: Home > News > Palace edge past Stockport
January 14 2025 11.33pm

Palace edge past Stockport

January 12 2025

Palace 1-0 Stockport

Palace 1-0 Stockport

Crystal Palace booked a place in the FA Cup fourth round with a 1-0 win at home to Stockport County.

The Eagles struggled to show quality against the League One outfit but are now four games unbeaten in all competitions.

Eberechi Eze's moment of magic proved the difference when he grabbed his fifth goal of the season after just four minutes.

The attacker took advantage of a bad touch by Odin Bailey just inside the box and rifled low into the bottom corner on the turn.

Midway through the second half, Palace keeper Matt Turner denied Isaac Olaofe after Chris Richards was slow to react to Marc Guehi's pass in the area.

Jefferson Lerma and substitute Justin Devenny wasted chances to add to the score-line late on but it ended 1-0.

Palace: Turner, Guehi, Riad, Richards, Munoz, Lerma, Kamada, Clyne (Schlupp 77), Eze, Sarr (Devenny 64), Nketiah.

Not used: Matthews, Mitchell, Lacroix, Kporha, Doucoure, Mateta.

Stockport: Addai, Knoyle (Mingi 84), Touray (Gardner 77), Camps, Olaofe (Andresson 77), Southam-Hales, Collar, Pye, Connolly, Wooton (Diamond 76), Bailey (Norwood 62).

Not used: Hinchcliffe, Hughes, Fiorini, Rydel.

Related Stories

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Leicester Predictions
at 11.32pm by Eaglehamster

Crystal Palace vs. Stockport match thread
at 8.41pm by Painter

Five Star U18s
at 6.45pm by Teddy Eagle

Edouard
at 6.25pm by Painter

Franca injured
at 3.44pm by samprior

Doncaster Rovers ? Are you having a laugh ?
at 12.40pm by BromleyMonkey

Is the club defrauding loyal supporters?
at 11.05pm by Paaalaaace

Selhurst Centenary
at 6.07pm by RichardJP

Old programmes for collection
at 1.08am by Wilbraham413

MOTD
at 7.56pm by Sweden Eagle

You are here: Home > News > Palace edge past Stockport